XPS 17 9700 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Precision 5560
Dell XPS 17 9700 From $1299
Dell Precision 5560 From $2400

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 97 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144.1 square inches)

Case Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~89% Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 90.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9700 500 nits Precision 5560 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm 481 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 17 9700 1146 Precision 5560 +31% 1504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 17 9700 4064 Precision 5560 +69% 6861 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 17 9700 1153 Precision 5560 +30% 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 17 9700 4952 Precision 5560 +92% 9504

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1024 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 17 9700 +310% 3.041 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x6W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 82.2 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.