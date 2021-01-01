Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Vostro 15 5515
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|54%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +15%
1146
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +13%
4064
3583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +5%
1153
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +8%
4952
4578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1