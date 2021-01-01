Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Vostro 15 5515

Dell XPS 17 9700
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell XPS 17 9700
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% 54%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +100%
500 nits
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +15%
1146
Vostro 15 5515
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +13%
4064
Vostro 15 5515
3583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +5%
1153
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +8%
4952
Vostro 15 5515
4578

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

