Dell XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 13 9310
Review
Performance
System and application performance
68
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
17
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
48
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 97 against 52 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
- 27% sharper screen – 169 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1686:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
XPS 13 9310 +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +62%
4030
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
