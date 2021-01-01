Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 13 9310

Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell XPS 17 9700
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 97 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
  • 27% sharper screen – 169 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700
500 nits
XPS 13 9310
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
1133
XPS 13 9310 +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +62%
4030
XPS 13 9310
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB -
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) -
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

