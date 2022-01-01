Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9700
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 36-49% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~89%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700
500 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
3998
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +165%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
4952
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +198%
14751

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +65%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
