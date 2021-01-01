Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
From $850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 97 against 50.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|508 gramm
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +11%
1469
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +140%
6411
2670
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +27%
1823
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +270%
9759
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1