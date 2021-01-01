XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1842:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time - 26 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67% 500 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 17 9710 (2021) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.3 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.