Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

67 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 97 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.2 vs 144 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1020:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 2048 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +142%
6.14 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

