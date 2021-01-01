Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 97 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • 71% sharper screen – 227 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +66%
4.329 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

