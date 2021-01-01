Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

70 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 91% sharper screen – 254 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
500 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +18%
6.14 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

