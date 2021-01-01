Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 571-779% higher FPS
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 97 against 83.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- 66% sharper screen – 221 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.3 vs 144 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +38%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +50%
3901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
