Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5300 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.5%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +14%
1451
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5108
ROG Strix G17 G713 +67%
8534
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3901
ROG Strix G17 G713 +19%
4644
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
