Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|140 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +26%
1451
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5108
ROG Zephyrus M16 +26%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3901
ROG Zephyrus M16 +35%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
