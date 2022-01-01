You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 97 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (95.8 vs 144 square inches)

25% sharper screen – 166 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 7400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time 35 ms 4 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9710 (2021) +25% 500 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 60 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7 GPU performance XPS 17 9710 (2021) +454% 6.14 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.3 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.