Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Alienware m17 R3

69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R3
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Alienware m17 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144 vs 182.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Alienware m17 R3

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~70.1%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Alienware m17 R3
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R3 +7%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2667 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A No 3x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R3 and XPS 17 9710 (2021) or ask any questions
