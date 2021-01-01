Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Alienware m17 R4
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|0 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5108
Alienware m17 R4 +60%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3901
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
