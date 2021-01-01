Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~70%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4 +219%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

