Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 112-152% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~69%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 115 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +203%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G5 15 5500 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
9. Dell G7 15 7500 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and XPS 17 9710 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский