Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5505

78 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 97 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +127%
500 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 12 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 320
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

