Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5505
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 97 against 53 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 5
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +43%
1451
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +58%
5108
3237
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +165%
3901
1473
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|12 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|320
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
