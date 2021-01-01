Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5510

67 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +53%
4.329 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware m17 R4 or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Inspiron 15 5510
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
8. Dell G5 15 5500 or Inspiron 15 5510
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
10. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 17 9710 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский