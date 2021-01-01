Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Inspiron 17 7706
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +11%
1451
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +20%
5108
4266
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +104%
3901
1913
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1