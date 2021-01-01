XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Latitude 5521 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 97 against 64 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9710 (2021) 500 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 17 9710 (2021) +118% 6.14 TFLOPS Latitude 5521 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.