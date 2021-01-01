Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 400-545% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
Precision 5560

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~89%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 50 dB

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 481 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +727%
6.14 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.3 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
