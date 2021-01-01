Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Precision 5560
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 400-545% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|508 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1441
Precision 5560 +4%
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6126
Precision 5560 +12%
6861
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +21%
1823
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9759
9504
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|2x6W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1