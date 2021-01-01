Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Precision 7560
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Dell Precision 7560
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 400-545% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|508 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1441
Precision 7560 +11%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6126
Precision 7560 +16%
7102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +16%
1823
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9759
Precision 7560 +4%
10155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.65 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
