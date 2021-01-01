XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 97 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9710 (2021) +100% 500 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2048 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance XPS 17 9710 (2021) 6.14 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.