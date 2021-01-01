Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs XPS 13 9310

69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 97 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144 square inches)
  • 27% sharper screen – 169 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
500 nits
XPS 13 9310
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +415%
4.329 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

