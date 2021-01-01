Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9710 (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs XPS 15 9500

69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 374.4 mm (14.74 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
500 nits
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +42%
4.329 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

