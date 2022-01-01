Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 97 against 48 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.6 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~80.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1007:1
sRGB color space 100% 54.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.1%
Response time 35 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +100%
500 nits
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 67.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
