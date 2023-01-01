You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144 vs 182.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~69.9% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 130 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams 1034 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) +125% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Loudness 79.8 dB 73.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 12.1 x 8.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.