You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 97 against 59 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.2 vs 144 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1916:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.5% Response time 35 ms 38 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 59 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 266 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 24 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +142% 6.14 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

