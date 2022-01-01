Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 97 against 59 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.2 vs 144 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|44.2 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1916:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|71.5%
|Response time
|35 ms
|38 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|266 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +35%
1693
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +153%
10625
4195
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +36%
1777
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +212%
15125
4847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|72 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
