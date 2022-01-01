You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon 680M RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.9 vs 144 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~85.9% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.9 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) +25% 500 nits Swift Edge (SFA16-41) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon 680M TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 6.14 TFLOPS Swift Edge (SFA16-41) 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.