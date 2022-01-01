Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 97 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- 69% sharper screen – 225 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (101.4 vs 144 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|47.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|508 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1663
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +29%
10547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +18%
1777
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +88%
15125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1