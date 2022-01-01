You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 834-1137% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 221 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.3 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 47.9 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 17 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 86.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 83 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 3 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +1516% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.