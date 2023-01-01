You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~86% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 47.9 dB 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams 550 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 +34% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9720 (2022): - USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapters are included in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.