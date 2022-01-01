You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 97 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~75.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits TUF Gaming A15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 200 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 (2022) +16% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.