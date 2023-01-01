Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) – what's better?

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~83%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray, Yellow
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1339:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.4%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams 532 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 85-95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
