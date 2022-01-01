Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 97 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.6 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

