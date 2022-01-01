Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- 113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~83.6%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|10000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +20%
1693
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +47%
10625
7235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +28%
1777
1393
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +24%
15125
12217
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1750 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
