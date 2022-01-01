You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~83.6% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 10000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Vivobook 16X (M1603) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1750 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.