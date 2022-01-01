Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 97 against 63 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 144 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 130 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +160%
6.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

