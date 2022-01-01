You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 97 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.9% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +21% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.