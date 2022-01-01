Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • 76% sharper screen – 234 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (115.3 vs 144 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~77.9%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 0.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47.9 dB 52.8 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 130 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 411 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335%
6.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
