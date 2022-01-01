You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm

14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.9 dB 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.