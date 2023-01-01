You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs) Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 76% sharper screen – 234 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

76% sharper screen – 234 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.5 vs 144 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.5 vs 144 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~84% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 17 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 133 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +5% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.