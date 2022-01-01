You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.7 vs 144 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~79.7% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 95.6% Adobe RGB profile - 87.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 79.3% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +17% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

