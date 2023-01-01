Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Alienware m16

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~69.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 130 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
Alienware m16 +40%
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

