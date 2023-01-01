Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs G15 5530 (2023)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~68.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +100%
500 nits
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 130 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023) +5%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

