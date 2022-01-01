You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery 97 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 5620 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 60 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +329% 6.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.