Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Inspiron 16 5630

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Inspiron 16 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 5630

Case

Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.7%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +100%
500 nits
Inspiron 16 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +329%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5630
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 17 9720 (2022):
    - USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapters are included in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

