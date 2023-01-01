You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 97 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1 Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~82.7% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) +100% 500 nits Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 60 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +329% 6.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9720 (2022): - USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapters are included in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.