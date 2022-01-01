Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 97 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +18%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +163%
10625
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
