Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • 70% sharper screen – 226 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~84.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Dell G15 5510
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and XPS 17 9720 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский