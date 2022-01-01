You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 97 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~89% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Precision 5570 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.