Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 400-545% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~78.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile - 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Precision 7760 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 130 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) +727% 6.14 TFLOPS Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.65 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

